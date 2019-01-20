Man dead after suffering medical episode and crashing pickup truck in Oakville
The uniform of a Halton Regional Police officer is pictured in this undated file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 20, 2019 10:31AM EST
OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Police say a man is dead after he a suffered a medical episode and drove his pickup truck off a road in Oakville, Ont.
Halton regional police say the crash happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday.
Police say when officers arrived at the scene the 64-year-old man from Milton, Ont., was taken to hospital.
They say he was later pronounced dead.
Police say no one else was injured in the crash.