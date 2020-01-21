

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is dead after three trucks collided in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Newcastle early Tuesday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that two transport trucks and one smaller truck collided sometime around 6 a.m. Tuesday, with the MTO saying one of the trucks jack-knifed across the roadway.

Schmidt said one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later identified as a 40-year-old man from Ingersoll, Ont.

Westbound lanes of the highway were also closed for a period of time but have since re-opened.

Schmidt said the eastbound lanes will likely remain closed for much of the day.

An investigation revealed one of the tractor trailers was on the shoulder when a smaller truck struck it from behind.

A third truck then came into contact with the crash scene and then struck the centre median.

Drivers trapped between the crash scene and the nearest off-ramp are being helped to turn around by police.