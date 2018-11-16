

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is dead after two trucks collided head-on between Highway 404 and the village of Ballantrae in York Region on Friday morning.

A duty inspector with York Regional Police tells CP24 that two trucks were travelling on Aurora Road, between Kennedy and McCowan roads, at about 8:54 a.m. this morning when they hit each other head-on.

Emergency crews arrived to find one man dead at the scene. The other driver involved suffered minor injuries.

Major collision investigation officers are at the scene.

Aurora Road will be closed in the area for some time to allow for an investigation.

