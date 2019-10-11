

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Van Dusen Boulevard, south of Bloor Street West, just before 5 p.m. for reports of a crash.

A vehicle reportedly hit a truck, police said.

Toronto paramedics said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Islington Avenue is closed between Springbrook Gardens and Van Dusen Boulevard for investigation.