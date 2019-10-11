Man dead after two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke
Toronto paramedics said a man has been pronounced dead following a crash in Etobicoke. (CP24)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 5:33PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 11, 2019 5:44PM EDT
A man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Van Dusen Boulevard, south of Bloor Street West, just before 5 p.m. for reports of a crash.
A vehicle reportedly hit a truck, police said.
Toronto paramedics said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Islington Avenue is closed between Springbrook Gardens and Van Dusen Boulevard for investigation.