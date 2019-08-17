

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Keele Street on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called just after 4:30 on the westbound collectors lanes of Highway 401, west of Keele Street for reports of a collision.

When crews arrived, they located one person trapped inside a vehicle.

Toronto fire said they were able to get the person out of the car.

Paramedics said a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 initial information suggests a vehicle came in contact with the victim's vehicle, causing it to hit the concrete wall.

Schmidt said the occupant of the other vehicle is being investigated.

No charges have been laid, he said.

Police have closed the collector lanes.