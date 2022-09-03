A man has died following a collision between a van and an electric bicycle in North York on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Wilson Avenue and Cornelius Parkway, east of Keele Street, shortly after 9 p.m. for the crash.

When they arrived, they located the rider of the e-bike, a man in his 40s, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police have closed roads in the area for investigation.