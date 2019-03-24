Man dead after vehicle collides with crane truck west of Barrie
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated image. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 24, 2019 7:37AM EDT
SPRINGWATER, Ont. - Provincial police say a man is dead after his vehicle collided head-on with a crane truck Saturday evening in Springwater Township.
Officers were called to the scene on Highway 26 at Strongville Road around 8:40 p.m.
Police say the driver, 44-year-old James Veley of New Lowell, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.