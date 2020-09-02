Man dead after vehicle crashes into concrete barrier in Mississauga
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020 7:37PM EDT
A man has died after a crash in Mississauga Wednesday night.
Emergency crews were called to a parking lot in the area of Thomas Street and Queen Street South around 7:10 p.m.
Police say a vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene, Peel paramedics say.
The cause of the crash is unknown.