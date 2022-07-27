A man is dead after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Milton Tuesday evening, Halton Regional police say.

A 32-year-old Mississauga resident was driving his BMW SUV northbound on Fourth Line, south of Britannia Road, shortly after 9 p.m.

He then “lost control” and struck a tree, police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Members of the HRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit attended and took carriage of the investigation. The scene investigation was assisted by the expertise of Crime Scene and Forensic Identification Officers,” police said.

Fourth Line, south of Britannia Road, was closed for roughly five hours last night for the investigation.

Police are asking any witnesses to call them at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.