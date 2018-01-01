

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





One man is dead after the car he was driving rolled over in the Don Valley near the Evergreen Brick Works early New Year’s Day, Toronto police say.

A staff sergeant with traffic services told CP24 they were called to Bayview Avenue and Pottery Road at about 1:20 a.m. Monday for a report of a car that had rolled over.

They arrived to find the man driving the vehicle without vital signs. Paramedics were called to the scene but did not transport him. He was pronounced dead inside the vehicle.

Nearby lanes of traffic were closed for several hours to allow for an investigation but have since re-opened.

The cause of the rollover is still under investigation.