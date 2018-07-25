

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 20s is dead after a single-vehicle crash in a residential neighbourhood in North York early Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling northbound on Doris Avenue at around 12:45 a.m. when it failed to negotiate a curve in the road near Byng Avenue, slid sideways and slammed into a light standard located on the east side of Holmes Avenue.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene.

His body was trapped in the vehicle following the collision and was only removed by Toronto Fire Services at 5:30 a.m.

Police say that there is no indication that alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The victim is believed to be from Markham.

Doris Avenue is currently closed in both directions at Holmes Avenue as police investigate.