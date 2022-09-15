A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Mimico on Thursday evening.

Toronto police and paramedics responded to the area of Mimico Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West shortly before 8:30 p.m. for a call about shots fired.

Police say they also received reports of people fighting in the area, and firearms were seen.

When they arrived, police located two victims with serious gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

No suspect information has been released.