Toronto homicide detectives are investigating after a fatal stabbing in North York Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Jane Street and Trethewey Drive on Hearst Circle.

Police said a male victim was reportedly stabbed and then the suspect stabbed himself.

One man was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

Toronto paramedics said they transferred the other man to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

The homicide unit is on scene investigating.

This is a developing news story.