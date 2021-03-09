Man dead, another injured after stabbing in North York
Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021 12:10PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 9, 2021 1:27PM EST
Toronto homicide detectives are investigating after a fatal stabbing in North York Tuesday morning.
Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Jane Street and Trethewey Drive on Hearst Circle.
Police said a male victim was reportedly stabbed and then the suspect stabbed himself.
One man was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
Toronto paramedics said they transferred the other man to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
The homicide unit is on scene investigating.
This is a developing news story.