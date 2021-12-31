Man dead, child in critical condition after struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Peel police are investigating a fatal collision in Mississauga on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Friday, December 31, 2021 7:48PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 31, 2021 7:48PM EST
A man is dead and a child is in critical condition after being struck by a van in Mississauga Friday evening.
Peel police said the collision happened in the area of Kennedy Road and Courtney Park Drive just after 6 p.m.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Meanwhile, the child was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Police said the vehicle remained at the scene.