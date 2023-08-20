A man in his 30s has died following a four-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Investigators from the Ontario Provincial Police say the collision occurred late Saturday evening near the intersection of the QEW and Hurontario Street.

According to Acting Sergeant Paul Sikora, four people suffered minor injuries, while one, a man in his 30s from Haldimand County, died shortly after being transported to hospital. One person had to be extricated from their vehicle.

Police are looking at aggressive driving as a possible factor in the crash.

This investigation is ongoing. More to come.