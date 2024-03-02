Man dead following Friday afternoon crash in East Gwillimbury
Published Saturday, March 2, 2024 7:02AM EST
One man has died following a two-vehicle collision that happened in East Gwillimbury Friday afternoon.
According to York Regional Police, the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. in the Queensville Sideroad and Highway 404 area.
Police say that an adult male succumbed to injuries at the scene.
Police have not indicated any charges at this point.
COLLISION— York Regional Police (@YRP) March 1, 2024
Queensville Sdrd and Hwy 404
Please avoid the area
- 1:37 p.m. two vehicle collision
- male with serious injuries
- ramps at Queensville Sdrd and 404 closed