Man dead following reported drowning at pond in Brampton: paramedics
Emergency crews were called to a reported drowning at a pond in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon.
Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020 3:04PM EDT
One man is dead following a reported drowning in Brampton this afternoon.
Speaking to CP24, Peel paramedics confirmed crews were called to the scene of a reported drowning at a pond in the area of Goreway Drive south of Castlemore Road.
Paramedics said when they arrived on scene, a 72-year-old man was found dead.
More to come...