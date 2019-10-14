

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





One man is dead following a shooting in Etobicoke, early this morning.

Police responded to calls about gunshots at Jamestown Crescent and John Garland Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. Monday morning. According to police, 10 shots were reported.

A male victim in his 30’s was located on scene suffering from serious gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

There is currently no suspect information, and police are canvassing for witnesses.

Police are continuing to investigate, and are asking anyone with information or video surveillance to come forward.