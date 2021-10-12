A man is dead and a woman has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in the Roncesvalles area.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred at Spring Road and Parkside Drive on the east side of High Park.

Toronto police said a total of five people were injured.

One man succumbed to his injuries, while a woman suffered critical injuries. Another person is in serious condition and two other people are being treated for minor injuries.

It is not yet clear what caused the collision.

Parkside Drive is closed from High Park Boulevard to Lakeshore Boulevard as police investigate.