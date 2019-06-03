Man dead in Mississauga industrial accident
Police tape is seen in this undated file photo.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 7:03PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, June 3, 2019 7:26PM EDT
A male worker has died following an industrial accident in Mississauga.
It happened in the area of Matheson Boulevard and Dixie Road at around 5:30 p.m., Peel Regional Police said.
The man’s identity has not yet been released.
Police said the accident involved some sort of equipment.
The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate, police said.