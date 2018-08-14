

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a fail-to-remain collision in the city’s New Toronto neighbourhood late Monday night.

Police were first called to Garnett Janes Road near Ninth Street at around 11 p.m. for a report of the sound of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers located the 48-year-old male victim on the ground with obvious injuries.

They say that their investigation suggests that the male was struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but was later pronounced dead.

The suspect vehicle, meanwhile, was located near Sixth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard just after 5 a.m.

Police say that they have taken a 40-year-old man into custody in connection with the fail-to-remain collision.

It is not immediately clear what charges he will face.

Police say that they are still working to determine whether shots were in fact fired but can say that the victim did not sustain any gunshot wounds.

As for the circumstances of the collision itself, Const. Clint Stibbe tells CP24 that police are still unsure of what exactly transpired. .

“We can’t jump to conclusions at to what the chain of events were. Whether this was a situation of a person crossing the street who was struck or if there was some sort of interaction or altercation between the individuals that were in the vehicle and the one outside the vehicle is something we will look at,” he said.

Stibbe said that the investigation into the collision remains “very active.” He said that investigators are eager to speak with anyone who was in the area last night and may have seen something or anyone who has dashcam footage.