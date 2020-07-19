A man is dead, and three others have been injured after a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and McMillan Avenue just after 6 p.m.

Images from the scene show two badly damaged vehicles with debris scattered across the road.

One of the vehicles appeared to have been split in half. Images sent by a viewer show the front half of the vehicle lying on the side of the road while the other half is resting across the road on the lawn of a residence.

A few metres away, the other vehicle is seen sitting on the sidewalk with extensive front-end damage.

Toronto police Const. Alex Li said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition, paramedics said.

Two others were also rushed to hospital with minor injuries.

Li said it is too early to tell what caused the crash.

"Our traffic services experts are just arriving on the scene. I'm sure that they're going to have to do a reconstruction on this collision," he said.

Suman Mohindra, who lives a few blocks away, said she came running out of her house after she heard a “big bang,” something she’s never heard in her life.

Mohindra said when she reached the crash site, she saw paramedics trying to revive one person lying on the road.

“This is a quiet street. And I find it sometimes because it’s a quiet street some people do speed up,” Mohindra’s husband Bal said.

Police have closed Lawrence Ave East from Morning Dew Road to Beechgrove Drive.

"We're also appealing to witnesses, anybody that was in the area with dashcam video that might've captured the incident to please come forward with information," Li said.