CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Man dead, two arrested after stabbing in Ajax
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo.
Published Thursday, June 4, 2020 3:52PM EDT
Two people have been taken into police custody after a man was fatally stabbed in Ajax on Thursday afternoon.
Durham Regional Police say they were called to a home in the area of Chambers Drive and Salem Road.
A man in his 20s was stabbed after an altercation involving several people, police say.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say two people were arrested at the scene.
Police are investigating.