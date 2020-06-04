Two people have been taken into police custody after a man was fatally stabbed in Ajax on Thursday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to a home in the area of Chambers Drive and Salem Road.

A man in his 20s was stabbed after an altercation involving several people, police say.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say two people were arrested at the scene.

Police are investigating.