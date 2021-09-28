One person is dead and two people are in custody after a shooting in Pickering overnight which police are describing as an isolated incident.

Police said it happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Dragonfly Avenue, near Sideline 26 and Taunton Road, at a townhouse complex.

When officers arrived, police said they found one adult male with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speaking from the scene, Sgt. George Tudos told reporters that two parties within the residence, including one adult and one “young person,” have been arrested in connection with the shooting

A police forensics van and multiple patrol officers closed off access to a townhouse on Dragonfly Avenue early on Tuesday morning to collect evidence.

Tudos said that there are no outstanding suspects and that the people in custody are the suspects they were “looking for.”

“Any witnesses, anyone that saw anything or heard anything, if they haven’t already spoken with our investigators, we urge that they contact Durham Regional Police,” Tudos said.

No charges have been laid at this point.

The identity of the victim has not been released by police.