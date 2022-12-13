Fire officials will be providing an update this afternoon on the investigation into a deadly blaze at a building in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.

The fire broke out inside a seven-storey building attached to the All Saints Church at 319 Dundas Street East, near Sherbourne Street, shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

A number of people were rushed to hospital following the fire, including a man who was later pronounced deceased.

Two other individuals are currently listed in life-threatening condition.

"What was described to me by the incoming crews is they were rescuing countless numbers of people that were overcome by smoke in the hallway. We were able to rescue a number of them out," Acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop said at the scene earlier on Tuesday.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke on multiple floors upon arrival at the building.

The blaze then escalated to a three alarm with approximately 60 to 80 firefighters on scene at one point.

Toronto Fire said the blaze originated in one unit and smoke spread throughout the hallways.

Jessop said there is significant damage to the third and fourth floors due to the heat and smoke.

Jessop will be speaking with reporters about the ongoing investigation at 3:30 p.m.

"All I can tell you is that being up on that third floor and speaking with our crews, there was zero visibility. The crews did outstanding work. This could have been a lot worse had it not been for the quick action of our crews," he said earlier in the day.

Jessop said the fire was under control in less than 90 minutes and has since been put out.

Some residents were allowed to go back into their units and shelter buses were called in for displaced residents until they're able to get temporary shelter.

Mayor John Tory tweeted about the fire Tuesday morning and gave his condolences to the victims.

"I’m thankful our @Toronto_Fire firefighters were able to rescue several people from the building. We’re working to help everyone in the wake of this fire. The Office of Emergency Management is engaged to help the residents who have been displaced by this fire," Tory said.

I’m continuing to get updates on the City’s response to a tragic fire overnight at All Saints Residence on Dundas Street East.



Crews remain on scene doing overhaul and clearing water.

Jessop said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.