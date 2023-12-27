A man is dead and a woman is in hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Georgetown Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 17 Side Road and Trafalgar Road at around 4:40 p.m.

Halton police said a westbound Ford Taurus attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound Mazda CX5, resulting in a collision.

The driver of the Ford, a 76-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Mazda, a 64-year-old woman from Acton, was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The cause of the collision is still under investigation, however initial information indicates the northbound Mazda had the right of way at the signalized intersection,” Halton police said in a news release Wednesday evening.

They added that several people witnessed the collision and remained at the scene to aid the drivers and later provide statements to officers.

The intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.