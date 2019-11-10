

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 44-year-old man is dead following a collision in Scugog Township on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the 44-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Aveo was heading southbound on Simcoe Street near 3rd Line shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he veered into the path of a northbound 2019 Mazda CX5 and collided with the vehicle.

The 68-year-old female driver of the Mazda suffered severe injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Aveo was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

“Police would like to hear from any witnesses to this collision, who have not already spoken to police,” Durham Regional Police said in a news release issued Sunday.