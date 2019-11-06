Man detained in TPS drug raid had $200K ‘on his person’ at time of arrest



Toronto police say they have laid charges against six people in a trio of recent high-level drug trafficking investigations, seizing numerous firearms and ensnaring one man as he walked to his vehicle with $200,000 in alleged drug proceeds strapped to his body.

Toronto police drug squad Insp. Don Belanger said that the three investigative projects began in September, with the first one stemming from a seizure of 68 kilograms of cocaine last January.

Belanger said that on Sept. 20, four people were detained during raids in downtown Toronto and North York.

Investigators allegedly seized 7.5 kilograms of cocaine, along with fentanyl, illicit cannabis, MDMA, Xanax and $190,000 in cash.

They also located a 12-gauge shotgun with a pistol grip.

All four accused in this investigation, dubbed “Project Sparta 2,” by investigators, were released on bail and will return to Old City Hall court on Nov. 29.

A larger and more deadly probe, called Project Topside, began at about the same time, targeting two brothers with an alleged penchant for exotic and deadly firearms.

Belanger said that investigators became aware of a man “trafficking cocaine at the multi-kilogram level” and started to follow him.

On Oct. 24 and 25, Belanger said officers detained two brothers in Scarborough and Markham.

In one of the raids, a man was approaching his vehicle when he was surrounded by officers.

He was searched and police allegedly found $200,000 in cash stuffed in his clothing.

“That money is entirely proceeds of high level drug sales and trafficking of firearms – likely multiple transactions,” Belanger said.

The raids led investigators to a 2010 Ford Escape SUV which had been modified to include a hydraulically-powered trap door in its rear compartment.

Inside the trap door, investigators found numerous loaded guns, including a 9mm Sterling submachine gun capable of fully-automatic fire, revolvers, two silencers, a bulletproof vest, an assault-style carbine, a 50 round drum magazine for a semi-automatic handgun and a Taurus “Judge” revolver capable of carrying pistol and shotgun rounds at the same time.

Chief Mark Saunders said the gun seizures went beyond what is ordinary and represented a tremendous risk to public safety.

“When you look at guns that can shoot fully automatic, when you see guns with silencers, we’ve prevented opportunities,” he said.

Also seized was more than a kilogram of fentanyl, nearly four kilos of heroin, cocaine and crack.

Kadean and Imran Maragh, both of Stouffville, face 55 and 57 charges respectively.

A third man, identified as Nicholas Reid, 27, of Markham is also sought in relation to the incident.

The Maragh brothers were denied bail and remanded into custody.

And over the past weekend, Belanger said another man was arrested for allegedly trafficking cocaine in the Lakeshore and Parklawn area of Etobicoke.

A suspect identified as Ramin Karimi, 36, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, after police seized six kilograms of cocaine worth approximately $600,000.

He was released on bail and is next expected to appear in court at Old City Hall on Dec. 20.

Saunders warns ‘we can’t arrest our way’ to safety

Speaking generally about the arrests and guns seized, Saunders said the dynamic amongst street gangs has moved away from holding and defending turf to becoming a lucrative business enterprise.

And the introduction of fentanyl, 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin, has accelerated the shift.

“For everyone we take down there are a multitude more who are doing the same thing,” he said, saying the money that can be made is too attractive to dissuade people with limited means from engaging in it.

He said he is routinely in conversation with representatives from other levels of government about increasing community programs for youth, or those he called “on the fence” about joining gangs, greater employment opportunities in poorer neighbourhoods, and greater support for those after they are released from incarceration.

“There are stronger incentives to move toward street gang subculture and that is the difference. The money to be made is substantial so walking away from it is hard, so it has to be collective.”

“If we are going to get this right, we are not going to be arresting our way out of this anytime soon.”

He said more than 700 people have been charged with firearms offences in Toronto so far in 2019.

