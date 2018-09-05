

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his 50s has died of his injuries in hospital after being pinned by a garbage truck in Etobicoke.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Elder Avenue and Twenty Sixth Street in the Long Branch area shortly after 2 p.m.

Toronto police said the man had become pinned between a garbage truck and a car.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Later Wednesday, police confirmed that the man, the driver of truck, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police remain on scene and are investigating the fatal incident.