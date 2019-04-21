

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man succumbed to his injuries in hospital after being pulled from an apartment fire in Regent Park on Sunday morning.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says that crews were dispatched to the low-rise building near River and Gerrard Street at around 8:55 a.m. after a passerby saw smoke coming from the window of a unit and dialed 911.

He said once on scene firefighters began an initial search of the unit and located one male inside.

He received CPR at the scene and was subsequently taken to hospital via emergency run but was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

“We don’t have any indication as to origin, cause or circumstances right now,” Pegg said. “Our fire investigation team is here and they are working, as always, in collaboration with Toronto police. We also have notified the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and are awaiting the arrival of investigators who will assist with the investigation into the fire and ultimately help us understand exactly what happened here today.”

Pegg said that the victim, who is believed to be a middle-aged man, was the only resident of the unit where the fire occurred.

He said that he is thankful that crews were able to contain the fire to the originating unit and prevent any further injuries but is saddened by the “tragic loss” of one resident.

“On behalf of all of us at Toronto Fire Services I extend my sincere condolences to family, friends and everyone affected by this tragic loss here on Easter Sunday,” he said.