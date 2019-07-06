

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is dead after he suffered some sort of medical issue while swimming at Wasaga Beach on Saturday evening, OPP and local paramedics say.

Wasaga Beach Deputy Fire Chief Craig Williams told CTV News Barrie they were called to Beach Area 2, near Mosley Street and 6th Street North, just before 6 p.m.

A man was swimming with his wife when he suffered some sort of medical distress.

Bystanders brought him to shore and started to perform CPR before firefighters arrived to take over.

Williams said the man may have suffered a heart attack.

He was rushed to Collingwood General Hospital by paramedics where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the victim was in his 70s.

It is the second death at Wasaga Beach in less than a week. On Monday, a 25-year-old Brampton man drowned.

Huronia West OPP identified the man who drowned on Canada Day as Rupesh Narula.