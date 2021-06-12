A 21-year-old man is dead after being pulled from the water at Wasaga Beach Saturday evening.

The Ontario Provincial Police were called to the beach just after 5:30 p.m. for reports of a man missing after going for a swim.

After hours of searching the area, police said the body was recovered 100 metres from the shore around 8:15 p.m.

The victim was from the Greater Toronto Area, police said.

- with files from CTV News Barrie