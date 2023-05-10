A man, who was rushed to hospital early Wednesday afternoon via emergency run following a police-involved shooting in Toronto’s east end, has died.

The incident happened behind the Shoppers World plaza at 3003 Danforth Avenue, just west of Victoria Park Avenue, at around 12:10 p.m.

Toronto police said that initial reports were for a man armed with a knife.

“Officer has discharged their firearm,” they wrote in a message posted to Twitter.

Aerial footage from the scene shows some debris on the ground beside a black car and a significant police presence. Toronto police had set up a command post in the parking lot of the plaza.

Paramedics initially said that injured individual was in life-threatening condition.

However, shortly before 2 p.m., Ontario's Special Investigations Unit posted a tweet announcing that the victim has died.

The case is now being handled by the civilian agency, which investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, and/or where a firearm has been discharged at a person.

The SIU is investigating after a police officer fatally shot a man today in the area of Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue.



Further information will be released later. — Special Investigations Unit (@SIUOntario) May 10, 2023

More to come. This is a developing story.