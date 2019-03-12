Man dies after being struck at North York drive-thru
Police and paramedics respond to a drive-thru at Bathurst Street and Fisherville Road after a pedestrian was struck Tuesday March 12, 2019. (Peter Muscat)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 10:49AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 12, 2019 11:22AM EDT
A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle at a McDonald’s drive-thru in North York Tuesday morning.
Police and paramedics were called to the drive-thru at Bathurst Street and Fisherville Road, south of Steeles Avenue at around 9:40 a.m.
Police said the driver of the vehicle called 911.
An ambulance could be seen at the restaurant, which was cordoned off with yellow police tape.
Toronto paramedic Services said the man was treated at the scene for critical injuries. A short time later, police confirmed that the man had died of his injuries.
The exact circumstances leading up to the incident are not yet clear.