

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle at a McDonald’s drive-thru in North York Tuesday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the drive-thru at Bathurst Street and Fisherville Road, south of Steeles Avenue at around 9:40 a.m.

Police said the driver of the vehicle called 911.

An ambulance could be seen at the restaurant, which was cordoned off with yellow police tape.

Toronto paramedic Services said the man was treated at the scene for critical injuries. A short time later, police confirmed that the man had died of his injuries.

The exact circumstances leading up to the incident are not yet clear.