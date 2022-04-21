A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a collision around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bovaird Drive East and Kennedy Road North.

Police said the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Kennedy Road is closed between Wexford and Rutherford roads. Police have also blocked Bovaird Drive from Richvale to Conestoga drives.