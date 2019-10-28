Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Police tape is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 8:36PM EDT
A 73-year-old man has died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
It happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East, Peel Regional police said.
The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Eglinton Avenue is closed from Hurontario Street to Sorrento Drive as police investigate.