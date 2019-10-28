

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 73-year-old man has died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue East, Peel Regional police said.

The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Eglinton Avenue is closed from Hurontario Street to Sorrento Drive as police investigate.