A male pedestrian critically injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga has died, Peel police say.

The collision occurred in the Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive area shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Peel paramedics said they transported a man in his 50s to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.