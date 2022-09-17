Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Peel police are investigating a fatal collision in Mississauga that left a man dead.
Published Saturday, September 17, 2022 9:01PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 17, 2022 10:11PM EDT
A male pedestrian critically injured after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Mississauga has died, Peel police say.
The collision occurred in the Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive area shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Peel paramedics said they transported a man in his 50s to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.