Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 3:13PM EST
A man has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Lawrence Avenue East and Underwriters Road, west of Birchmount Road, just before noon.
Toronto paramedics said a man in his 30s suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.