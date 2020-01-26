Man dies after car strikes pole in Brampton
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 26, 2020 6:39AM EST
A man is dead after he drove his car into a pole near Bramalea City Centre in Brampton early on Saturday morning.
Peel Regional Police say the man drove into a pole at Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard at 2:37 a.m.
Emergency crews arrived to find him in serious condition.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was pronounced dead.
The intersection was closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation.