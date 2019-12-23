

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A man has died of his injuries in hospital after being stabbed at an apartment complex in Parkdale, Toronto police say.

Toronto police were called to the area of King Street West and Jameson Avenue at around 1:56 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arriving at the scene police located an injured man.

He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said. A short time later, police confirmed that he died of his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the deadly stabbing. No suspects have been identified so far.