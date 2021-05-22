A man has died after falling into Lake Ontario near Toronto’s Harbourfront area Saturday morning, police say.

At around 8:18 a.m, police responded to reports of someone drowning at Queens Quay West and Lower Simcoe Street.

A man reportedly fell into the water and was in distress.

A woman jumped in to assist him, police said.

The man was holding onto a life ring but was pulled under the dock, according to police.

The marine unit was able to recover both the man and woman.

“Toronto marine was able to get him to shore. He was there, vital signs were absent. Toronto medics performed life-saving measures and he was transported to hospital,” Const. Ed Parks told CP24 Saturday morning.

The man later died in hospital, police said.

The woman is okay and is receiving medical attention, Parks said.

It is unknown what the individuals were doing before the incident.

Toronto police are on scene investigating.

Parks is reminding residents to enjoy water activities safely during the summer season.

“So we want individuals to be safe. We want individuals to make sure that if they're not able to swim, to stay in low areas of water, to not attempt to go out into deep water. We want individuals to remain vigilant,” he said.