

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is dead after a fight occurred in the Malvern area of Scarborough on Friday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante says officers and paramedics were called to the Melham Court and Melford Drive area, near Tapscott Road and Finch Avenue East at 12:43 p.m. for an altercation in progress.

They arrived to an industrial area to find a male unconscious and not breathing at the scene, suffering from obvious signs of trauma to his upper body.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A male suspect reportedly fled the scene. Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone said the suspect fled the scene on foot in a southerly direction.

Homicide detectives have been called in to investigate. Officers have conducted some interviews and secured some surveillance footage of the incident but are looking for more.

Family members identified the victim as 49-year-old Cecil Graham.

The death is Toronto’s 68th homicide of the year.

Carbone said an autopsy is scheduled for some time in the next few days. Two vehicles were towed from the scene.

Carbone said the vehicles will be combed forensically in hopes they link the suspect to the scene.