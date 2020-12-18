Man dies after hit-and-run in midtown Toronto parking garage
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck in midtown Toronto. (CP24/Simon Sheehan)
Published Friday, December 18, 2020 6:11PM EST
A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto Friday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to a parking garage in the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East.
When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from serious injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the area.
The vehicle is described as a white U-Haul van or pick-up truck with damage to the passenger side. It was last seen eastbound on Eglinton Avenue East.
Police have not released a description of the driver.