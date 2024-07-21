A 28-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Scarborough.

Toronto police said that they responded to the crash on Nugget Avenue and Markham Road at around 9:53 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the 28-year-old man was driving the motorcycle westbound on Nugget Avenue near Markham Road when he struck a tree.

He was transported to hospital by medics where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and were in the area at the time, or has video surveillance or dash camera footage is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).