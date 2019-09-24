

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is dead after he was shot in a central Etobicoke parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

Toronto police Const. Caroline de Kloet said officers were called to Rathburn Road and The West Mall at 1:17 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Paramedics said they arrived to find an adult male in life-threatening condition.

He was not taken to hospital after paramedics failed to locate vital signs.

He was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m.

Police said they were bringing a canine unit to the scene and homicide detectives have been notified about the incident.

The area duty inspector is heading to the scene to speak to reporters about this homicide.