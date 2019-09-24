Man dies after shooting in central Etobicoke
Investigators are seen in a parking lot in central Etobicoke after a shooting on Sept. 24, 2019 (Phil Fraboni/CTV News Toronto)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 1:56PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 24, 2019 2:59PM EDT
A man is dead after he was shot in a central Etobicoke parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.
Toronto police Const. Caroline de Kloet said officers were called to Rathburn Road and The West Mall at 1:17 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
Paramedics said they arrived to find an adult male in life-threatening condition.
He was not taken to hospital after paramedics failed to locate vital signs.
He was pronounced dead shortly before 3 p.m.
Police said they were bringing a canine unit to the scene and homicide detectives have been notified about the incident.
The area duty inspector is heading to the scene to speak to reporters about this homicide.