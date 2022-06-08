A man has died after being shot in Scarborough Wednesday evening.

Toronto police said they were called to an apartment building in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Mossbank Drive, west of Orton Park Road, shortly after 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

Police have not released any suspect information.