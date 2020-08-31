Man dies after single-car crash in Hamilton
Police and firefighters respond to a fatal collision on Concession Road 10, near Foreman Road, in Hamilton Monday August 31, 2020. (Andrew Collins)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, August 31, 2020 10:36PM EDT
A man has died after his vehicle struck a tree in Hamilton Monday evening.
It happened on Concession Road 10, near Foreman Road.
Hamilton police said the man died on impact when his vehicle struck a tree at around 7 p.m.
Nobody else was in the vehicle, police said.
Area roads have been closed as a result of the fatal collision.