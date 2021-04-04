Man dies after stabbing in North York: police
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
A man is dead and a woman is in police custody after a stabbing in North York on Sunday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue West at 6:54 a.m. for a report that a man had been stabbed.
They arrived to find a man without vital signs.
Paramedics managed to revive him at the scene and he was rushed to hospital.
He was pronounced dead after arriving at hospital
A woman was taken into custody at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 416-808-7400.