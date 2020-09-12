Man dies after stabbing in Rexdale
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 12, 2020 9:20PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 12, 2020 10:33PM EDT
A man has died after a stabbing in Rexdale Saturday evening.
It happened in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Bergamot Avenue, west of Islington Avenue, around 8:40 p.m.
Police said officers located a man with a stab wound to his neck.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide unit has been called to investigate.
Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as having a slim build and was wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.