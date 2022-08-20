Man dies after stabbing in Scarborough building
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in Scarborough that sent a man to the hospital in serious condition. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Saturday, August 20, 2022 1:41PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 20, 2022 4:01PM EDT
A man has died after being stabbed in the lobby of a building in Scarborough Saturday morning.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing inside a building in the area of Glen Everest and Kingston roads at around 11:40 a.m.
Police said a man was located with serious stab wounds in the lobby.
He was rushed via an emergency run to a trauma centre, where he was later pronounced dead.
The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.
No suspect information has been released at this point in time.